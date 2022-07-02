Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.

As the investigation continued, Houma Police developed information that the victim was involved in an altercation with another male subject when several shots were fired. At this point Houma Police are still in the infant stages as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.