Narcotics Agents Arrest Mid-Level Dealer in South Lafourche Area

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a mid-level drug dealer in the South Lafourche area. Thomas Cedatol Jr., 46, of Galliano was arrested after agents found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On October 5, 2021, narcotics agents were conducting surveillance in the Galliano area when they observed a vehicle traveling on LA Highway 1 without a license plate. Agents conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Cedatol, who was known to be a mid-level drug dealer in the south Lafourche area.

A narcotics K-9 unit at the scene alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, agents located a large bag containing several smaller bags of suspected narcotics. This included approximately 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of suspected heroin, 20.5 Xanax pills, three lorazepam pills, and other substances.

Cedatol was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin and Xanax. He was also charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, no driver’s license and no license plate. Bail is set at $650,200.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.