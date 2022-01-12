Narcotics Agents Arrest Suspected Raceland Meth Dealer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a suspected Raceland meth dealer following an investigation. Alan Hebert, 52, of Raceland was arrested on Monday.

Agents had been investigating Alan Hebert and had obtained a warrant for his arrest for Distribution of Methamphetamine. On January 10, 2022, agents proceeded to his residence on St. Ann Street and found Hebert riding a bicycle. Agents approached Hebert and took him into custody. He was found to have a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine that he had attempted to conceal in his mouth.

Agents then obtained a search warrant for Hebert’s residence. Inside the home, they found 8 additional small bags of suspected methamphetamine and other items commonly associated with the sale and use of illegal narcotics. Agents also located a firearm at the residence.

Hebert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the aforementioned warrant. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Bail is set at $110,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.