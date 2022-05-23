Narcotics Agents Arrest Two Following Search of Larose Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents made two arrests following a search of a Larose residence. Tevin Robinson, 30, and Taler Bryant, 32, both of Larose, were arrested on Friday.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Tevin Robinson and the sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on West 6th Street in Larose. Through investigation, agents had obtained a warrant for his arrest for Distribution of Heroin as well as a search warrant for the residence.

On May 20, 2022, agents arrived at the residence where they found Robinson with Taler Bryant. During the search, agents found a digital scale with suspected heroin and Klonopin, as well as various items commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics. They also found suspected marijuana and a handgun with an obliterated serial number which were found to belong to Bryant. Robinson and Bryant were both arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for booking.

Robinson was booked on warrants for Distribution of Heroin and three counts of Contempt of Court. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Klonopin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $56,000, and he has also been ordered to pay $2,135 in fines and costs related to the contempt warrants. Narcotics agents are continuing their investigation into Robinson, and additional charges are possible.

Bryant was booked on three warrants for Contempt of Court. She was additionally charged with Possession of Firearms with an Obliterated Number and Possession of Marijuana. She was released on Saturday, May 21 after posting bail in the amount of $16,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.



