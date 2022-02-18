Narcotics Bust by LPSO After Months-Long Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man following months of investigation by narcotics agents. Mark Williams, 39, was arrested on Wednesday.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Williams and activity at his Dantin Street residence for several months and learned the residence was being used in numerous transactions involving illegal narcotics. With assistance from patrol deputies, detectives, and Louisiana State Police Troop C, narcotics agents proceeded to the residence on Wednesday, February 16 where they found Williams attempting to leave the residence in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and Williams was found to have a pistol and over $2,000 in cash in his possession. During a search of the residence, agents found approximately 5.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana, two firearms, and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. He was released Wednesday night after posting bail in the amount of $70,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.