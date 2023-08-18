Narcotics Investigation in Galliano Leads to Arrest for Unlicensed Dental Practice

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an investigation into drug activity at a Galliano residence led to the discovery of an unlicensed dental practice. Victoria Cheramie, 35, faces multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

As part of an investigation, narcotics agents obtained a warrant for Cheramie’s arrest and a search warrant for her residence on West 209th Street in Galliano. On August 10, 2023, narcotics agents went to the residence to conduct a search. When agents arrived, they located Cheramie inside the residence, and she was taken into custody. During a search, agents found suspected marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. Agents also discovered a large amount of dentistry tools inside the residence. Through further investigation, they determined Cheramie was conducting an unlicensed dental practice.

Cheramie was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. She was booked on active warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and obstruction of justice. She was additionally charged with possession of marijuana (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to license as a dental hygienist (R.S. 37:788). Bail is set at $126,500.

The investigation into Cheramie is continuing.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Article 234 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure, a booking photo cannot be released for this arrest.