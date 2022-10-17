Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Gheens Drug Dealer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer from Gheens last week. Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested on October 13, 2022.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Rodrigue and his involvement in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a search warrant for his residence on Hyland Drive. On October 13, agents proceeded to the residence where they encountered Rodrigue. Rodrigue refused to exit his residence and resisted deputies, but they were able to detain him. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.

Rodrigue was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Bail is set at $125,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), no mug shot can be released.