Nicholls Police Department investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian

From Nicholls State University: 
The Nicholls State University Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run in which a pedestrian was struck and injured.
On March 18, 2024, at approximately 5:27 am, a driver operating an older model GMC or Chevrolet pick up truck (1999-2006) southbound on LA 1 near Rienzi Circle, for unknown reasons, failed to maintain his lane, left the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The impact caused the pedestrian to be pushed into a second pedestrian, causing injuries to both.
The vehicle will be missing the mirrored glass from the passenger side mirror assembly and may have further damage to the passenger side mirror assembly. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person operating the vehicle is asked to call the Nicholls State University Police Department at (985) 448-4751.
