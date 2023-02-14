Nicholls student arrested for brandishing weapon on campus

In an email to students, faculty and staff, Jerad David Director of Communications at Nicholls State University, addressed an incident on Nicholls’ campus last night.

The text of the email can be found below:

Last night, two students were confronted by a third student near Galliano Dining Hall. The two male students exchanged words and one of the male students brandished a weapon, threatening the other student during the exchange. The student with the weapon left the scene without discharging the weapon and was apprehended by University Police a short time later. When arrested, the student was charged with various violations of the law, including having a firearm on campus. By law, the university is a firearm free zone.

We would like to thank University Police for their quick action to bring this matter to a close. They were assisted in their investigation by students reporting the incident in a timely manner and by use of surveillance cameras that are positioned around campus to promote a safe environment.

We would like to remind all of our campus family (students, faculty, and staff) that timely reporting of any incident when you are approached by suspicious persons or harassed in any way while on campus is a necessary first step in allowing law enforcement to keep us all safe. Incidents that occur off campus may also be brought to the attention of our University Police Department. These matters are primarily handled by our community law enforcement partners but University Police may assist when appropriate.

The university values the safety and equitable treatment of all persons on our campus. We thank everyone for their efforts and roles in helping us achieve this mission.