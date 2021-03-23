Officials hold press conference on Houma shooting that took 8-year-old’s life

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman called last night’s shooting death of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant “an act of senseless violence.”

“We gather collectively and stand united in our efforts to identify, apprehend and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for the death of Treyce Bryant,” said Coleman, standing beside Bryant’s family and members of state and local law enforcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Houma Police Department (HPD) received a call of shots fired in the 9100 block of Main Street. It was reported that a light-colored vehicle was following a dark-colored car and shooting at it, police say.

Soon after, police learned a male and a female arrived at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center with a child, now identified as Bryant, who had been shot. Bryant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, police verified that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown suspect or suspects, followed a dark-colored compact car that the victims occupied. Officials said the vehicle was shot several times.

Coleman said Bryant’s mother and mother’s friend were also in the car, and neither was shot in the incident. He said the shooting incident happened in a matter of minutes, but detectives have not yet determined how long the victims were being followed.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said he would dispatch every single resource possible to assist HPD in the investigation. “It’s not going to be tolerated in the parish,” he said. “…We’re not going to rest until we figure it out.”

“We have partnered with the Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Houma Police Department to assist in any way that we can to bring this person to justice,” added Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz Jr. “…I look forward to the day that I can see this person in court and try and convict them for this senseless killing.”

The incident “hits to the core,” said Coleman. “You have a young lady that’s eight years old that didn’t even get the chance to live her life to the fullest — and it was taken from her,” the police chief continued.

Bryant’s grandmother, Darlene Spot, spoke on behalf of the family. “All we are asking for is justice for Treyce,” she said. “You know who you are, so why don’t you turn yourself in.”

At the press conference, police played a video of the light-colored sedan following the victims’ vehicle near Roselawn Avenue moments before the shooting occurred. The video will be released later today.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.