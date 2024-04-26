One Arrested in Raceland Shooting Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation into a Raceland shooting incident. Joshua Ingram Jr., 22, of Raceland has been charged with principal to attempted murder.

At around 3:15 p.m. on April 24, 2024, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the corner of St. Louis Street and Garden Street in Raceland. When deputies arrived in the area, they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Through further investigation, detectives obtained video of the incident from security cameras in the area. They learned two SUVs were involved in the incident and the driver of one SUV, later identified as Ingram, appeared to be chasing the other. Then a passenger in the SUV fired several rounds in the direction of the vehicle being chased. Detectives obtained a warrant for Ingram for principal to attempted second degree murder.

With investigative assistance from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ingram was arrested in St. James Parish. He was transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux where he was booked with principal to attempted second degree murder. Bail for that charge is set at $250,000.

As the investigation continues, anyone who can identify the shooter or anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.