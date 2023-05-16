One Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Bayou Blue

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday morning in Bayou Blue. Noah Mills, 20, of Bayou Blue was arrested on Monday after admitting to his involvement.

At around 9:20 a.m. on May 13, 2023, deputies responded to Smithwillow Drive in Bayou Blue after receiving a report about shots having been fired in that area. A blue Hyundai car was seen in the area at the time of the incident. A short time later, officers with the Houma Police Department made contact with a man, later identified as Mills, who as driving a blue Hyundai. Mills had suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to the hospital at that time for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following his release from the hospital, Mills was brought in for questioning regarding the incident. During questioning, Mills admitted to his involvement in the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail has not yet been set.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to find the second shooter. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.