One Arrested, One Sought after Man Lured to Armed Robbery via Facebook Ad

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested and another is being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint when he responded to a Facebook ad. Darius Walter, 20, of Thibodaux was arrested after the incident. Investigators are seeking a second suspect in the robbery.

At 4:20 p.m. on July 28, 2023, deputies responded to an armed robbery reported in the Thibodaux area. Through investigation, detectives learned a man and woman had gone to Lindsey Street in Thibodaux to meet up with someone regarding a trailer posted for sale on Facebook. When they arrived, they were greeted by a man who invited them inside the trailer to inspect it. Once inside a bedroom, a man with a ski mask robbed them at gunpoint, stealing a large amount of cash and two cell phones. The victims were able to get away from the area and call for help.

Meanwhile, deputies received a report of two men matching the description of the suspects walking on Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. When deputies arrived in the area, they found one of the men and took him into custody. That man was identified as Darius Walter and was identified as a suspect in the robbery. Deputies searched the surrounding area but could not locate the second suspect.

Walter was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Bail has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Sheriff Webre would like to thank the Thibodaux Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance on the initial response.