One Arrested, One Sought for Armed Robbery in Cut Off

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested another is being sought in connection to an armed robbery in Cut Off. Eddie Coleman Jr., 25, of Golden Meadow has been arrested. Detectives are seeking to identify the second suspect.

The incident occurred at a bank on West Main Street in Cut Off. Two individuals were walking away from the ATM machine at the bank when a small car pulled up. Two masked men reportedly pointed guns at the two individuals and stole hundreds of dollars in cash from one of the victims.

Through investigation, detectives identified one of the men as Eddie Coleman Jr. and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Coleman was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with armed robbery with use of a firearm. Bail is set at $1 million.

Detectives are seeking to identify the second person involved in this crime. Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.