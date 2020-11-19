One arrested, one sought for attempted murder in Thibodaux shooting

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested and another is being sought for six counts of attempted murder in reference to a shooting in Thibodaux last week. Willie Williams, 27, of Thibodaux was arrested on Tuesday. Investigators are still searching for Jacob Scott, 25, also of Thibodaux. There were no injuries in the shooting.

At around 9:40 a.m. on November 13, 2020, deputies and detectives responded to a report of shots fired on Carol Street in Thibodaux. Detectives learned a man, two women, and three children were traveling on Carol Street in Thibodaux when they saw a pickup truck on the street. As they approached the truck, one armed man emerged from the bed of the truck, and another from the cab. The two men began shooting at the vehicle with the six occupants. The male victim in the vehicle returned fire, and the other two shooters then left the area. No one was struck during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Through investigation, detectives identified the shooters as Willie Williams and Jacob Scott. They learned Williams had an ongoing feud with the male victim over a woman. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Williams and Scott.

On Wednesday, November 18, detectives made contact with Williams. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on six counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bail is set at $250,000.

Investigators are searching for Jacob Scott. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.