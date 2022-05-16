One Arrested, One Sought in Attempted Armed Robbery in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested and another is being sought in an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Sunday afternoon. Jayden Woods, 18, of Houma was arrested on Sunday. Investigators are still trying to identify the second person involved.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call of an attempted armed robbery near a pavilion in the Live Oaks subdivision just off LA 308 in Thibodaux. Deputies learned a male and female, both teenagers, were walking in the area when a black car pulled up to them with two men inside. The rear seat passenger was holding a gun and demanded whatever they had on them. The girl began to run and the driver of the car drove away from the area.

Through investigation, detectives identified the driver as Jayden Woods and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Sunday afternoon, he was located at his residence by the Houma Police Department and taken into custody.

Woods was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on several active warrants for Terrebonne Parish including Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, and Battery of a Dating Partner (Strangulation). He remains in Terrebonne Parish where he is also being held for Lafourche Parish on a warrant for Attempted Armed Robbery in which the bail in Lafourche Parish is set at $250,000.

As detectives continue their investigation to identify the rear seat passenger, they are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.