One dead in shooting incident on Lafayette Street in Houma

On February 1st, 2024, at approximately 5:45pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street.

Upon arrival officers located a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot to the upper body. A second victim was found to be a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot to the upper torso. Both victims were transported to a local medical facility for their injuries via ambulance.

The 20-year-old victim has been identified as Terrance Scott and has died because of his injuries at a local medical facility. The 14-year-old has been treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.

The investigation revealed that Terrance Simms was quickly identified as the suspect and was found to be employed by the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center as a Juvenile Direct Care Associate. While working at the detention center Simms befriended the 14-year-old. After the juvenile was released from the facility there was a conversation that took place over the last few days. The conversation was regarding the sale of a firearm from Simms to the juvenile and a location was agreed upon in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street. Simms arrived at the location to sell the firearm and the juvenile was accompanied by Terrance Scott. As the transaction was taking place for an unknown reason the parties involved pulled out a firearm and an exchange of gunfire took place. Simms then fled the scene but turned himself into authorities a short time later and was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation Terrance Simms was arrested for one count of 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and is being housed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

The juvenile was also arrested for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and has been housed at an out of Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the motive has not been determined, further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.