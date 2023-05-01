One Dead, One Injured in Shooting in Thibodaux on Sunday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is dead and another was injured in a shooting that occurred in Thibodaux on Sunday. The investigation is continuing.

At around 12:20 p.m. on April 30, 2023, deputies responded to calls of gunshots reported in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux. Officers from Thibodaux Police Department also responded to assist. When they arrived, deputies found one victim had been shot in the torso, and he was later pronounced dead. A second victim was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While no arrests have yet been made, detectives have made progress in the investigation. Additional evidence must be processed and interviews must be conducted before charges are officially brought forward.

Further information, including the identity of the victim, will be released later.