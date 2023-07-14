One in Custody after Incident Involving Firearm in Galliano

Summer Fun is Callin’
July 14, 2023
Three people arrested on multiple drug, firearms charges
July 14, 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported one man is in custody after shots were fired this morning in Galliano. LA Highway 1 is shut down in the area of West 193rd to West 194th Street due to the ongoing investigation.


At 6:30 a.m. on July 14, 2023, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of West 194th Street in Galliano. The subject was still armed when deputies arrived and resisted the deputies’ commands. After a short standoff, deputies were able to take the subject into custody.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating. More information, including the name of the suspect, will be released at a later time.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

July 14, 2023

Three people arrested on multiple drug, firearms charges

Read more