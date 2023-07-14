One in Custody after Incident Involving Firearm in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported one man is in custody after shots were fired this morning in Galliano. LA Highway 1 is shut down in the area of West 193rd to West 194th Street due to the ongoing investigation.

At 6:30 a.m. on July 14, 2023, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of West 194th Street in Galliano. The subject was still armed when deputies arrived and resisted the deputies’ commands. After a short standoff, deputies were able to take the subject into custody.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating. More information, including the name of the suspect, will be released at a later time.