One in custody following shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one person is in custody following a shooting incident on St. Louis Street in Raceland on Sunday evening. There were no reported injuries in the shooting. One vehicle was damaged in the incident.

More information will be provided as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.