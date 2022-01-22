One Suspect Arrested, One Wanted In Shooting That Left Two Dead in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting
January 21, 2022
January 22, 2022

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is currently searching for Terrione R. Thomas (B/M, 26 of Baton Rouge, La.), for (2-Counts) of Second Degree Murder (Felony) No Bond.

 

An arrest has been made on Timothy Paul Thomas (B/M, 38 of Gray, La), for (1-Count) of Accessory After the Fact of 2nd Degree Murder (Felony). Timothy R. Thomas remains incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a No Bond Hold.

 

If you know the whereabouts or have information that could lead police to Terrione R. Thomas, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.



 

Investigation thus far has revealed that Terrione R. Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute with Alvin Turner at a private party in the 900 block of St. Charles Street, which led to Terrione R. Thomas leaving the establishment, retrieving a gun and retuning to the private party. Terrione R. Thomas then began shooting at Alvin Turner (B/M, 47) ultimately killing him. A second victim (Linda M. Johnson B/F, 70) was also struck by gunfire during the incident and succumbed to her injuries as well.

 

Further details regarding the investigation will be released at a later time.


