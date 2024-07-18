One suspect in the Thirsty’s Bar shooting still remains at large

Thibodaux Chamber hosts breakfast with Representative Bryan FontenotJuly 18, 2024
****UPDATE*****
The Houma Police Department would like to announce the apprehensions of four of the five suspects involved in the shooting at Thirsty’s Bar on June 30, 2024.
The suspects were identified as Dontrell Allen, arrested in Lafourche parish; Devon Randel, arrested in Port Author, Tx.; Adrian Williams, arrested in Morgan City; and Akeem Ross, arrested in Lafayette.
One suspect, Sebastian Beck, remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can contact the Houma Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region
ORIGINAL STORY: