“Operation Cease the Fire” nabs 24 suspects and 8 firearms

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the completion of an extensive multijurisdictional operation, coined “Operation Cease the Fire”, which took place throughout several local jurisdictions. The successful operation saw over 24 violators either arrested or cited, the recovery of 8 illegal firearms, and considerable amounts and forms of illegal narcotics were seized in connection with the operation.

This operation was given birth by the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), in response to multiple local agencies recognizing the span of gun violence crossing multiple jurisdictions. By conducting extensive criminal patrols focused on high crime and drug rich areas throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, the primary goal of the operation was to locate and recover illegal firearms, which are falling into the hands of violent criminals, especially juvenile offenders. The TPSO CIU Division, along with multiple divisions within the agency, received assistance from Public Safety partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), U.S. Homeland Security, Houma Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, during the two-week operation.

The following people have been either arrested or cited in connection with the operation. The complete list of the arrested persons is not being released, due to investigatory circumstances associated with several investigations which remain ongoing.

Sheldon Terrell Henry, 32, of Houma, was arrested during a street level encounter on Prince Collins Street for charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Henry was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justic Complex, where he remains on bond by local judges.

Ryan Paul Giroir, 40, of Houma, was arrested after a traffic stop encounter, after the discovery of over 4 grams of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and found to be an impaired driver. Giroir was cited for narcotics charges stemming from the encounter, along with being arrested by the Louisiana State Police for traffic related offenses.

Skyla Janet LaCroix, 18, of Dulac, was cited for charges after the discovery of over 4 ounces of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Marcus Trevon Hills, 22, of Schriever, was arrested during a traffic stop encounter, and jailed for an outstanding warrant for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, along with numerous traffic related offenses. Hill was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where remains jailed on a $152, 500 total bond by local judges. A firearm was recovered by Authorities, in connection with the incident.

Tyson Diquan Vincent, 30, of Gray, was arrested during a traffic stop encounter in the 400 block of Champion Street and jailed on charges of Texting and Driving, Improper Tail Lamps, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, after a firearm was located in his possession. Vincent was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where remains jailed on a HOLD through Louisiana Probation & Parole.

Jaquan Karee Hawkins, 42, of Houma, and Alfred James Little, 42, of Gray, were cited during a traffic stop encounter in the 200 block of Mobile Estates Drive, after the discovery of over 36 grams of Marijuana by Authorities. Hawkins was cited for Possession of a CDS I, and Little was cited for traffic related offenses.

Rontrell Leon Holmes, 21, of Gray, was cited during a traffic stop encounter in the 400 block of Mobile Estates Drive, after the discovery of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Authorities. Holmes was cited for Possession of a CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and several traffic related offenses.

Tamaj Toreyon Smith, 20, of Houma, was arrested during a street level encounter by Authorities, after the discovery of Smith being in possession of a concealed firearm. Smith was arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm, and was jailed, but later released on bond. A firearm was recovered in connection with the incident.

Randal Patrick Billiot, 23, of Dulac, and Randall Patrick Dean, 38, of Houma, were arrested during a traffic stop encounter on Ashland Drive, after the discovery of illegal narcotics and a firearm within the vehicle by Authorities. Dean was jailed on charges of outstanding arrest warrants and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and remains jailed on an $85,000 bond. Billiot was jailed on charges of Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of a CDS II, and Possession of Firearm in the presence of Narcotics, and was later released on bond. A firearm was recovered by Authorities in connection with the incident.

Keron Jones, 36, of Houma, was arrested during a street level encounter on Payne Street, after the discovery of Jones being in possession of several forms of illegal narcotics. During the encounter, Jones attempted to flee the area, but was captured almost immediately by Authorities. Jones was jailed on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS II, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer (2 counts), and outstanding warrants. Jones remains jailed on a $125,200 bond by local judges.

Blade Rodrigue, 20, of Houma, was arrested during a traffic stop encounter on Cemetery Street, after the discovery of over 90 grams of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Authorities, along with a loaded firearm. Rodrigue was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Distribute a CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm in the presence of Narcotics, and a traffic related offense. Rodrigue remains jailed on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

Shawn Ruffin, 19, of Houma, was cited during a traffic stop encounter in the 5900 block of Main Street, after the discovery of Marijuana inside the vehicle by Authorities. Ruffin was cited for Possession of a CDS I, and a traffic related offense.

Kevinontae Paul Ross, 29, of Harvey was arrested during a search warrant operation in the 100 block of Jennings Lane. Authorities located Ross within the residence and learned that an outstanding warrant for his arrest was active through the Thibodaux Police Department for the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

Ross was taken into custody without incident, and later remanded to the custody of the Thibodaux Police Department. The investigation linked to the search warrant operation remains on-going, and additional charges are likely. Authorities did recover two firearms in connection with the incident.

During the complete span of “Operation Cease the Fire”, numerous investigations were developed and remain under investigation. Additional charges and arrests are not known at this time but are likely.

The initial seizure amounts for “Operation Cease the Fire” have been compiled, but the complete analysis remains under review. The initial data indicates that the operation yielded over 123 grams of Heroin, close to 54 grams of Methamphetamines, nearly 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, over 300 grams of Marijuana, several prescription/non-prescription pills, and 8 firearms and related ammunition were recovered.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit, Detective Bureau, Narcotics, Patrol, and K-9 Divisions, for their outstanding work in this operation. Sheriff Timothy Soignet would also like to extend great appreciation to the large number of Public Safety partners that made this operation possible. “I would like to personally thank the entire staff of each agency for their dedication to our local communities. Terrebonne Parish is extremely blessed to be a part of the most amazing group of Law Enforcement individuals I have ever known. I hope this operation serves as a message to the criminal element of our communities that intend to prosper from illegal activity. We will continue to work along side our fellow officers to bring safety and peace back to our communities.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY