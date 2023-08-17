“Operation Full House” results in the arrest of over 20 people in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of over 20 people, during a joint operation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Houma Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police CID Region 2, Terrebonne Parish DA’s Office, and Louisiana Probation & Parole. In connection with the operation, Authorities completed several search warrants within Terrebonne Parish, as well as the recovery of several types of illegal narcotics and firearms.

On August 15, 2023, shortly before 2pm, over 40 Law Enforcement officials from several agencies joined efforts to conduct “Operation Full House” throughout Terrebonne Parish. The operation was conducted in response to a large number of outstanding warrants that remained active for crimes ranging from child support violations to violent crimes such as Homicide.

At the culmination of the operation, 26 suspects were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Authorities also completed search warrants in the 200 block of Royal Street in Montegut and the 300 block of Lincoln Street in Houma, in addition to a third search warrant completed by the Houma Police Department. Throughout the operation, Authorities recovered quantities of Heroin, Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and three firearms, which were secured as evidence in several cases.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the work of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and all of the partnering agencies that participated in the operation. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I can’t express enough how proud I am of the Law Enforcement agencies in our region and parish, and the amazing working relationship we all share. I truly believe we are doing things the right way in our parish, and it is having a positive impact on our community.”