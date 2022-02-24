Overdosing Man Saved by Narcotics Agents, and Raceland Couple Arrested

Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a Raceland couple after saving the life of a man who was overdosing in their driveway. Jai Demere, 39, and Erin Bland, 29, were arrested on Tuesday.

Through investigation, narcotics agents learned of illegal drug activity at Demere and Bland’s residence on Adams Street in Raceland. Agents were familiar with both and knew Bland had active warrants.

On February 22, 2022, narcotics agents proceeded to the residence with assistance from Louisiana Probation and Parole agents in an attempt to locate Bland. When they arrived, they found Bland and Demere standing outside a vehicle parked in the driveway. A male passenger in the vehicle appeared to be passed out and showing signs of a possible opioid overdose. Agents administered Narcan to the man, and he began breathing normally.

While questioning Demere and Bland, agents learned of illegal items inside their residence and obtained a search warrant. During a search of the residence, agents found suspected heroin and various items associated with the sale and use of illegal narcotics.

Demere and Bland were both placed under arrest and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for booking. Both were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail for Demere is set at $100,100. Bland was additionally booked on the aforementioned warrants for contempt of court, and her bail is set at $15,100.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.