Patterson man arrested on Attempted Murder charges by TPSO

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Patterson man on charges stemming from a disturbance complaint investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Justin Ross Sons, 33, was arrested for multiple felony offenses as a result of his involvement in the investigation.

On March 17th, shortly before 10:30 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to an address in the 200 block of Marina Drive, in Gibson, in response to a report of a disturbance. When Deputies arrived, contact was made with the caller, who told Deputies that an unknown white male threatened him with a piece of wood after reporting that the male was seen using illegal drugs in the area. The caller provided information to Deputies of the description of the vehicle used by the male, who left before Deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to contact the occupants of a nearby camper, believed to be linked to the male, but were unsuccessful.

Over the next several days, TPSO Deputies continued to actively patrol the area in response to the complaint, and ultimately located a vehicle matching the vehicle description on March 22nd, around 1:00 am. As a TPSO Deputy continued his investigation, he contacted a male who was identified as Justin Ross Sons. While speaking with Sons, he attempted to flee the area in a vehicle. The Deputy attempted to stop Sons, who began to drive the vehicle, as the Deputy continued the struggle. Sons made aggressive driving maneuvers with the appearance of intentionally forcing the Deputy to release from the vehicle and fall to the ground. Sons then fled the area at what appears to be a high rate of speed. The Deputy received injuries to his lower extremities, in what can be described as life threatening actions by Justin Sons.

TPSO Deputies later obtained arrest warrants for Justin Ross Sons for the charges of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, and Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence. Through further investigation, Authorities learned that Sons had outstanding warrant for his arrest through the 17th Judicial District Court.

A short time later, TPSO learned of information that indicated Sons returned to Marina Drive, and Deputies responded to the location. As Authorities were in the area, Sons exited a camper residence, where he saw Deputies, and jumped into a nearby waterway to evade capture.

Deputies arrested Sons a short time later on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, and three additional outstanding warrants. Sons remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $814,000 bond by local judges

The Deputy is considered to be in stable condition and is recovering from the injuries sustained in the disturbance.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the Sheriff’s Office Patrol, K-9, and Investigative Divisions for their work in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. The actions of this violent offender, in a deliberate attack against Law Enforcement, will not be tolerated in our community. We all understand that this job is dangerous, and our employees continue to put their personal safety aside for the protection of the people of this great parish, and that is the true measure of Heroism. I can’t say enough about how amazing our Law Enforcement officers are in this parish, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”

