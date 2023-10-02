Pedestrian killed crossing Grand Caillou Road

On September 28th, 2023 at approximately 10:00pm the Houma Police Department responded to pedestrian accident in the 1000 block of Grand Caillou Rd.

Upon arrival officers located a male subject identified as James Ray, 65 years old, suffering from fatal injuries that he sustained after being struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that James Ray was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound in the right lane of Grand Caillou Rd. The investigation also revealed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. This investigation is ongoing and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.