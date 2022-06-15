Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Ignace Lane. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Maurice Scardino of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia. After striking Scardino, the GMC traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Scardino was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the GMC was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Scardino and submitted for analysis. The driver of the GMC was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, wearing reflective or brightly colored clothing, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2022.