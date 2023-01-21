Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On January 21, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single- vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 24 just north of Country Drive. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Kendell Dye (male) of Bourg.

The preliminary investigation revealed Dye was attempting to cross LA Hwy 24 from the northbound shoulder. At the same time, a 1995 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling south on LA Hwy 24. For reasons still under investigation, Dye entered the path of the Peterbilt and was struck.

Dye sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The Peterbilt driver was uninjured in the crash.

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, wearing reflective or brightly colored clothing, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death in 2023.