Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Louisiana Hwy. 57

On October 8, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 57 near Redmond Road. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Arturo Cruz-Tetzanquila of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Ford F-250 was traveling south on LA Hwy 57. At the same time, Cruz-Tetzanquila was standing in the southbound lane. For reasons still under investigation, Cruz-Tetzanquila was struck by the Ford.

Cruz-Tetzanquila suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Cruz-Tetzanquila and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Ford displayed no signs of impairment and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance when walking near and crossing roadways. To reduce the risk of crashes, pedestrians should always walk against the flow of traffic, allowing them to see oncoming vehicles and react appropriately. Additionally, when walking at night, wear brightly colored clothing or reflective gear to enhance visibility for drivers. These simple yet vital precautions can significantly contribute to ensuring the safety of pedestrians and reducing the likelihood of crashes on the road.

Troop C has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities in 2023.