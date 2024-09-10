Pedestrian succumbs to injuries in Terrebonne Parish hit-and-run crash

On September 9, 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a hit-and-run injury crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 57 near Avet Street. This crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was on or near LA Hwy 57 when they were struck by an unknown vehicle. After striking the pedestrian, the unknown vehicle did not contact law enforcement and fled the scene. This crash remains under investigation.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital. On September 10, 2024, Troop C was notified that the pedestrian had succumbed to their injuries.

The make, model, and exact color of the suspect vehicle is unknown. However, through investigative resources, troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark colored pick-up truck that was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 57. The pick-up truck would likely have damage to the front. As troopers are working to gather all possible information regarding the vehicle that fled the scene, anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680. To report anonymously, visit: http://la-safe.org/ and click on the “Suspicious Activity” link.