Pelican Point fire intentionally set; TPSO investigating as Arson

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a structure fire that occurred in the 700 block of Enterprise Drive, on Monday morning, shortly after 12:00am.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, the Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Enterprise Drive in reference to a working structure fire at a commercial building that was under construction. As firefighters extinguished the blaze, evidence was discovered which indicated that the fire may have been intentionally set. The TPSO Patrol Division responded to the area and identified the structure as the future home of Pelican Point Preschool.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator responded to the scene and located evidence that confirmed the fire was intentionally set, and the incident is actively being investigated.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind the public that this is ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation, or the identity of the offender(s) responsible, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.