Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.

On January 26, 2023, Huey John Hue was arrested as a result of a joint operation conducted with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Houma Police Department, Thibodaux Police Department, Coast Guard Investigative Services, Louisiana State Police, and the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Huey John Hue, a Tier 1 Registered Sex Offender in the State of Louisiana, was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $30,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank Attorney General Jeff Landry and his Cyber Crime Unit for providing resources and assistance, along with all of the agencies involved in the operation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am honored to say that we have an amazing network of Public Safety Partners locally, and at the state level, who strive every day to make our communities safer. The ability to work closely and efficiently with all of the agencies involved has proven to be a huge asset in the daily fight against crime. Our agency will continue to do what is necessary to make Terrebonne Parish a safer place for all.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY