Police chase results in three-vehicle crash on LA 1 in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a fugitive who fled from deputies was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Raceland. Ashley Truehill, 39, of Belle Rose had an active warrant for Thibodaux Police. Truehill suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and three occupants in the other vehicles received minor injuries.

At around 8:50 a.m. on April 14, 2021, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person who appeared to be sleeping in a car parked in front of a discount store in Raceland. Deputies arrived and confirmed the driver was asleep with the vehicle running. Deputies made contact with Truehill and asked for identification. While checking his information, Truehill entered his vehicle and began driving southbound on LA Highway 1. Deputies followed Truehill and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Truehill refused to stop, turning onto Leonard Street. Driving through a residential area, he later drove onto St. Phillip Street before turning northbound onto LA 1. After passing the intersection with LA Highway 182, Truehill continued driving at excessive speeds and attempted to pass an SUV on the shoulder of the highway when he struck the SUV, causing the SUV to strike a pickup truck. Truehill’s car continued and came to rest after crashing into a tree. Truehill exited the car and began running but was quickly apprehended. The two occupants in the SUV and the single occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Truehill was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon his release, he will be booked on the warrant for Thibodaux Police for Stalking and Home Invasion. Criminal charges relating to the crash are also pending as our investigation continues. Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash itself.