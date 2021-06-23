Police identify suspect in Thibodaux shooting, seek public’s help in locating

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking the public’s help in locating Jordan Dunbar Sr. (B/M, 30, 5’6”, 185 lbs). Mr. Dunbar is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder (Felony) bond amount $500,000.00. Mr. Dunbar also has several other non-related warrants for his arrest totaling a bond amount of $75,000.00.

Through investigation, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant on Jordan Dunbar Sr., who is wanted for the earlier shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Tiger Drive shortly after 3:00 p.m. today. Mr. Dunbar was last seen in an early 2000’s model silver Chevrolet Impala.

If you know the whereabouts or have information that could lead police to Jordan Dunbar Sr., please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.