Police Standoff Ends In Safe Apprehension

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Jessie Davis (B/M, 28 of Galliano, La.), for Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault Child Endangerment Law, Interfering with Emergency Communication & Theft.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, at approximately 10:19 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Henderson Street.

Upon arrival, officers were approached by the victim of the disturbance, who advised that her ex-boyfriend (Jessie Davis) was armed inside the residence with her two children. A perimeter around the residence was immediately set up, while gathering further information and waiting on the Thibodaux Police Department’s Immediate Response Team to arrive. During this time, it was learned that the disturbance began after Mr. Davis forced his way into the residence and began a verbal disturbance with the victim. During the argument, Mr. Davis took the victim’s phone in attempt to prohibit her from contacting the police. The verbal argument led to Mr. Davis physically attacking the victim, before he pulled out a firearm and began threatening her. After several attempts to yell for help and escape from Mr. Davis, officer’s arrived at the residence.

After holding a perimeter and attempting to negotiate with Mr. Davis, I.R.T. members eventually entered the residence to find that Mr. Davis had escaped the residence before a perimeter was set up. Both children, ages one and five years old were found to be safe and unharmed. As officers continued their search on the outskirts of the residence and neighborhood, Mr. Davis was located in the area, at which time he attempted to flee on foot from police. Mr. Davis was quickly apprehended without incident. Mr. Davis was found to still be in possession of the victim’s cellular phone.

Mr. Davis was subsequently arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a No Bond Hold.