Pregnant woman struck by car and killed in Raceland

On August 22, 2021, shortly after 8:00 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Saint Louis Street in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Lachante Coleman of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Acura TL was traveling east on Saint Louis Street approaching Coleman and another pedestrian who were walking in the roadway. Although the driver of the Acura attempted to avoid the pedestrians by swerving, Coleman was struck.

Coleman, who was pregnant at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where she later died. The other pedestrian was not struck. The driver of the Acura was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Coleman and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Acura provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

Troop C has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths in 2021.