Public’s Help Sought in Recovery of Stolen Side-by-Side Utility Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public for help in locating a stolen side-by-side utility vehicle following a suspect’s arrest on Wednesday. Curt Schexnayder is charged with Felony Theft in the investigation.

On the morning of January 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 100 block of East 52nd Street in Cut Off in reference to a stolen side-by-side utility vehicle. Detectives developed Schexnayder as a suspect in the investigation. They obtained a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant for his residence on North Oak Street in Lockport. The side-by-side was not located on his property.

Schexnayder was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on one count of Felony Theft. He was released late Wednesday night after posting bail in the amount of $10,000.

Investigators are now asking the public to assist in the recovery of the stolen property. The utility vehicle is a red 2019 Honda Pioneer side-by-side with four seats and a blacktop. Anyone who may know the location of this stolen vehicle should contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.