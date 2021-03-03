Raceland man accused of inappropriately touching teenage girl while she was sleeping

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for inappropriately touching a teenage girl. Ryan Guidroz, 38, is charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile in the incident.

On the morning of February 27, 2021, a woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office after learning Guidroz allegedly touched her teenage daughter inappropriately. The incident reportedly occurred while the juvenile was sleeping, and she awoke to find Guidroz touching her.

Deputies made contact with Guidroz on February 28, and he admitted to the alleged actions. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Based on the circumstances of the incident, he was booked on charges of Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling) and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for Illegal Carrying of Weapons stemming from a separate incident. Bail is set at $30,500.