Raceland man accused of terrorizing found with ammunition, body armor and suppressor

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man was arrested on Saturday on numerous charges including Terrorizing after multiple violations of a protective order. Dennis Matherne Jr., 31, was found to have ammunition, body armor, and an unregistered rifle suppressor at his residence. His bail is set at over $2 million.

On March 27, 2021, deputies responded to a report that Matherne was violating a protective order. Matherne had tried texting and calling the protected person several times that morning. At one point, Matherne sent several threatening text messages to the individual’s phone. He also made threats to several other individuals.

While taking that report, deputies were called to a disturbance on Country Village Drive near Matherne’s residence. When deputies arrived, they learned Matherne had thrown items at a neighbor’s vehicle and retreated to his residence. After receiving permission to enter the residence, deputies searched the residence, but they could not locate Matherne. Deputies did, however, see ammunition and body armor (vest) in plain view.

Based on the threats and items seen at the residence, investigators obtained a search warrant. During the search, investigators found several types of ammunition and an unregistered suppressor for a rifle. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

With the help of officers from the Lockport Police Department, deputies located Matherne at another residence, and he was arrested. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and booked on charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of an Unregistered Weapon, Terrorizing, and 20 counts of Violation of a Protective Order. Bail is set at $2,016,000.