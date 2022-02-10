Raceland Man Arrested for Molestation of a Child Under 10 Year Old

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that in the beginning of January 2022 TPSO detectives received a complaint regarding molestation of a minor female child that occurred within weeks prior to being reported.

During this investigation detectives were contacted by a relative of the victim. The relative explained the accusations that were made regarding the minor child, who is under the age of 10, being touched inappropriately. James Kendell Brown, who is an acquaintance of the family, was named as the suspect. The alleged incidents occurred while the child was under the supervision of Brown.

The information that was provided to detectives remained consistent to the allegations that were originally reported.

On February 8, 2022 a TPSO detective interviewed James Brown regarding the allegations that were made against him. Brown admitted that there were times when the child was in his care but denied the allegations.

After further investigation James Kendell Brown, age 28, of Raceland, La. was arrested for molestation of a juvenile and remain in jail on a $150,000.00 bond. Brown was also arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender for an unrelated matter.