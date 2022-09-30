Raceland Man Arrested on Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man has been arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges. Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was arrested on Thursday.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Diggs’ involvement with the sale of illegal drugs. Through investigation, agents obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant. On the afternoon of September 29, 2022, agents and patrol deputies arrived at his residence on Market Street and took Diggs into custody. He was found to have approximately $2,500 in cash in his possession. Inside the residence, agents located a handgun that had been modified to be fired automatically. Inside his vehicle, agents found approximately 336 grams of marijuana, over 16 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 12 grams of methamphetamine, and various items associated with the sale of illegal drugs as well as various ammunition.

Diggs was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on warrants for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, handling of machine guns, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $845,500.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

NOTE: Per Act 494 (effective June 2022), no mug shot can be released.