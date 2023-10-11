Raceland Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting Incident

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man for a shooting incident on Saturday. Charles Gale, 41, has been arrested on charges including attempted murder.

At around 3:45 p.m. on October 7, 2023, deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the area of LA Highway 1 and St. Louis Street in Raceland. According to reports, the shots occurred in the area involving persons in a black SUV and a white sedan. Minutes after the shooting, deputies located the black SUV heading northbound on LA 308 and later identified the owner of the white sedan. Through investigation, they identified the shooter as Charles Gale. They determined the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud with another man and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, October 10, Gale was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges including attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $175,000.