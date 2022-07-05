Raceland man charged with rape and gun theft

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man who is charged with rape in a weekend incident. Norman Lafontaine, 47, is also charged with gun theft.

During the early morning hours of July 4, 2022, deputies made contact with a Raceland woman who was reportedly raped by Lafontaine. Earlier that morning, Lafontaine allegedly entered the woman’s residence stating one of his relatives dropped him off. The woman attempted to text the relative to ask about the situation, and Lafontaine prevented her from doing so. He then forced her to engage in sexual intercourse. Before leaving the residence, he stole a shotgun. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators located Lafontaine and questioned him about the incident. He admitted to forcing the woman to have sexual intercourse. Lafontaine was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with second degree rape and theft of a firearm. Bail is set at $200,000.