Raceland Man Leads Deputies in Pursuit after Fleeing Traffic Stop

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man who fled a traffic stop resulting in a pursuit. John Gray, 38, was arrested following the pursuit.

At around 6:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck traveling on West Main Street in Larose. During the course of the stop, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Gray entered his car and sped away. He initially headed southbound on West Main Street, turning right at LA 3162, and then turning northbound onto LA 3235. He eventually turned right onto LA 657 and then continued westbound on LA 308. Deputies successfully deployed spike strips near the Bollinger Bridge and the car came to a stop a short distance afterward. Gray exited the truck and was taken into custody without further incident.

Gray was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of Marijuana, expired driver’s license, no license plate, improper vehicle equipment, and an illegally modified exhaust system. Bail is set at $20,350.