Raceland man wanted for aggravated assault, home invasion

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man is wanted for aggravated assault and home invasion after pointing a gun at a teenage girl. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Armond Poindexter, 21, for the incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of St. Marie Street in Bayou Blue. Deputies learned a teenage girl was babysitting an infant child when Poindexter allegedly entered the residence without permission demanding to see the child. Poindexter is reportedly the father of the child but does not have custodial rights. He asked to take the infant with him, and when the babysitter refused, Poindexter pointed a gun at her demanding she hand over the child. He left the residence soon after, leaving the infant behind.

Poindexter is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Home Invasion. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.