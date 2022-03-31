Registered sex offender arrested for multiple sex crimes with a juvenile

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a registered sex offender for multiple sex crimes. Sheriff Soignet advised that Richard Vito (46 years of age from Houma, LA) has been arrested for one count of Third-Degree Rape, two counts Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and one count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Sheriff Soignet advised that on March 28, 2022 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies took a complaint involving two juvenile females that reported unwanted and inappropriate sexual encounters with Vito. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit further investigated the incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Vito for the related offenses. On March 30, 2022, Detectives took Vito into custody and executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search, Detectives recovered firearms along with evidence of the sex crimes. Vito was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Richard Vito is being held on $460,000 bond. Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s unit at (985) 876-2500.