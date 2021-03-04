EBRSO: Two arrested, charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary

On 02-22-2021, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an armed robbery and aggravated burglary in which a female suspect connected with the victim on the social media platform and arranged to meet at his residence. During the meeting, the female and male subjects robbed the victim and burglarized the residence, which contained two additional victims.

EBRSO Detectives identified Brooke Renae Boquet (7-02-2002), Darauis Royal Johnson (5-09-2001) as the suspects in this incident. Detectives coordinated with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Boquet and Johnson were subsequently arrested relative to this incident.