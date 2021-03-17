Reward being offered in Raceland theft investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a theft investigation in Raceland.

On March 9, 2021, deputies responded to a reported theft of a welding machine from a property in the 2100 block of LA Highway 182 in Raceland. Surveillance cameras from the days prior captured images of an unknown man on the property.

Anyone who can identify this individual, or anyone with any other knowledge of this crime, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.