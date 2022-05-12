Road Rage Incident Leads to Fight; Four Arrested in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a large fight in progress at a local apartment complex which led to the arrest of four residents of Terrebonne Parish.

On May 8, 2022, TPSO deputies responded to the address of Quail Court Apartments, located at 377 Westside Blvd in Houma, where they observed a large group of individuals actively fighting, of which one of the participants was in possession of a bat. The TPSO patrol deputies quickly diffused the altercation and discovered that a victim suffered from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, because of being struck by the bat, as well as a victim of the fight being 6 months pregnant, who received minor injuries.

As the patrol deputies continued to investigate the incident, they learned that the fight was because of a suspected vehicle crash, where the driver of the vehicle followed the victims to their residence, and a fight ensued between the occupants of both vehicles. During the disturbance, forceful damage was committed to one of the vehicles involved.

TPSO deputies also learned that the driver of the vehicle that instigated the fight, identified as Courtney Williams, 18 of Thibodaux, also called several of her family members to the apartments to assist with the altercation.

As the investigation continued, TPSO deputies confirmed that the family members called to the apartments were identified as: Walter Williams, 42 of Thibodaux, the father of Courtney; Renata Livas, 41 of Thibodaux, the mother of Courtney; and Natalya Williams, 23 of Thibodaux, known relative of Courtney.

As the investigation progressed, deputies were unable to substantiate information that a vehicle crash occurred.

At the completion of the investigation, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Courtney Williams for charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting, and Aggravated Battery. Natalya Williams was arrested for charges of Disturbance the Peace by Fighting and Aggravated Battery. Renata Livas was arrested for charges of Disturbing the peace by Fighting, Aggravated Battery, and Simple Battery. Walter Williams was arrested for charges of Disturbing the Peace by Fighting and Aggravated Battery.

All the arrested participants were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the above charges and later released on bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response and actions of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of all involved, and resolution of this incident.